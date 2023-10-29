FLORIDA (TPD / News Release) – On Sunday, October 29th at 2:47 a.m., Tampa Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of E. 7th Ave in reference to a shooting. Approximately 50 officers were working along the 7th Ave corridor at the time of the incident.

While early in the investigation, indications are that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, resulting in one male subject dying at the scene and 19 victims being transported to nearby hospitals. A second male victim died at a hospital as a result of sustained injuries.

One subject involved in the shooting has been detained by police for further questioning.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” said Chief Lee Bercaw.

Detectives are currently working to gather additional evidence and develop additional leads to determine what led to this shooting and identify all parties involved. Local businesses have partnered with Tampa Police to review surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

The post Florida Shooting Leaves at Least 2 Dead, 18 Injured During Halloween Celebrations appeared first on Breaking911.