Geagea elected as Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Adwan Vice-President

NNA – The long election day in Maarab to select members of the executive body of the Lebanese Forces party ended on Sunday, with the participation of 18,321 out of 31,000 voting members (58.9%).

Lebanese Forces Secretary-General, Emile Moukarzel, announced the final results, which came out as follows:

Party Head: Samir Geagea

Party Vice President: George Adwan

For the Lebanese Diaspora won Joseph Gebailinbsp;

For Beirut district won Daniel Spiro

For Mount Lebanon district won Eddie Abi Lamaa, Maya Zaghrini and Tony Karamnbsp;

For North Lebanon district won Antoine Zahra, Wehbi Qatisha and Elie Keyrouznbsp;

For the Bekaa Valley won Bashir Matar and Michel Tannourinbsp;

For the South district won Asaad Saeed.

=========R.Sh.