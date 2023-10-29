Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Islamic Resistance”: We targeted an Israeli infantry force at the Birkat Risha site with missile weapons, causing confirmed casualties

    NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; indicated in annbsp;issued statement this evening thatnbsp; quot;at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli infantry force at the Birkat Risha site with guided missile weapons, inflicting confirmed casualties among its members andnbsp;directly hitting itsnbsp;equipment.rdquo;

    In another communiqueacute;, the ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; also indicated that it targeted thenbsp;Ramya site with appropriate weapons, destroying part of its equipment.

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

