Sun. Oct 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow is doing its best to calm the conflict in the Middle East

    Oct 29, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNAnbsp;- Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced that Moscow is sparing no effort and is conducting political work at the United Nations to pressure fornbsp;calm in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, according to quot;Novostiquot; news agency today.

    Zakharova said on the quot;Russia 1quot; Channel about the tension in the Middle East: ldquo;We are doing everything necessary on all tracks, at the level of political action. We are pressing through the United Nations platform to achieve a main goal, which is a ceasefire and a cessation of violence.rdquo;

    As for the global level, she said: ldquo;We are doing our best to ensure that the so-called cessation of escalation becomes mandatory for implementation. Therefore, we prepared a draft resolution for the United Nations Security Council and presented it with our partners.rdquo;

    Zakharova added, quot;The West, and primarily Washington, did not allow the Russian draft resolution to be passed, because it includes calls to end violence and achieve peace.quot;

