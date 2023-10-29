‘Sad and Reprehensible Act’ | Man Confesses to Stabbing Woman and Her Dog With Large Kitchen Knife

TAMPA (HCSO) – Detectives have arrested and charged a man with domestic violence and animal cruelty charges.

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, just before 9 p.m., Joshua Mueller, 40, was engaged in a verbal argument with an adult woman seated inside her vehicle parked in front of a home on the 7200 block of Halima Road in Dover. At one point, Mueller became upset and shattered the front driver’s side window with his fist. He then went inside and grabbed a large kitchen knife. Walking back outside, he confronted the victim and slashed at her arms several times. During that time, the victim’s dog came to her defense, to which Mueller used the knife to stab the dog’s face and chest area. Mueller was arrested without incident and gave a full confession to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

“This is a sad and reprehensible act of domestic violence and animal abuse that will not be tolerated in our county,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While this individual cools off and faces the consequences of his violent actions, our heart goes out to the victim and their brave pup, and our deputies are working to get them the help they need to move forward.”

Joshua Mueller is facing charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals with a Weapon and Aggravated Battery with a Weapon Great Bodily Harm.

