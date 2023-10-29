2 Women Shot — 1 Fatally — at Halloween Party in Delaware: Cops

Selbyville, DE (DSP) – The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the parking lot of a strip mall last night in Selbyville.

On October 28, 2023, at approximately 11:56 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall located at 36334 Dupont Boulevard in Selbyville. Arriving troopers observed several vehicles fleeing the scene and located numerous shell casings in the parking lot. Shortly thereafter, troopers received reports of a 21-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital, where she was ultimately pronounced dead. The Milford woman’s name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified. A second victim, a 30-year-old woman from Seaford, Delaware, was also taken by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where she was treated and released for a gunshot wound to her upper extremity.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Halloween party took place at a business within the strip mall. At some point during the event, a fight broke out and the party goers were asked to disperse. The fight continued in the parking lot, at which point an unknown suspect displayed a handgun and began shooting. The two victims were not involved in the altercation. The 21-year-old victim was attempting to get to her car when she was struck in the upper torso. The 30-year-old victim was seated in her car in the parking lot when it was struck by gunfire. Following the shooting, the crowd dispersed, and the unknown suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident.

