Multiple Victims Reported After Shooting in Laurel, Delaware, Police Say

LAUREL, Del. – The Laurel Police Department were responding to a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon. According to local media, at least four individuals, including one adult and three teenagers, were transported to medical facilities with gunshot injuries. Furthermore, an additional teenager reportedly sustained an injury from a dog; however, it is uncertain if this dog-related incident is connected to the shooting. The current conditions of the victims have not been disclosed at this time.

Road closures were in effect on W 7th St, Center St, and W 8th St. Authorities have emphasized that the scene remains unsecured, and multiple suspects are still at large. The area continued to be heavily patrolled by law enforcement, with support from various agencies, police K9 units, and police aviation.

Residents are urged to steer clear of the affected area and to report any suspicious activities to 911.

