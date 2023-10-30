Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Trump Forgets Which City He Is in During Iowa Campaign Speech

    Oct 30, 2023
    Trump Forgets Which City He Is in During Iowa Campaign Speech

    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    Though Donald Trump often makes fun of Joe Biden for his old age, Trump himself apparently forgot where he was at during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa, Sunday, greeting the crowd with, “Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much.”

    Sioux Falls is located more than 80 miles north in neighboring South Dakota.

    Republican Iowa state senator Bradley Zaun appeared on stage a few minutes later and after claiming Trump “is the best president of my lifetime,” he is seen whispering the correct location, Sioux City, in Trump’s ear.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

