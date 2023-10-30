Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    News

    The Next Generation of Students Might Be Ignorant of U.S. Racial History

    By

    Oct 30, 2023
    The Next Generation of Students Might Be Ignorant of U.S. Racial History

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Library of Congress

    If we want a democracy, all American students need to learn our racial history.

    And yet, almost half of the country’s 22 million American public school children live in states where they will be miseducated about the realities of racism, according to a study out of the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) earlier this year.

    You may have heard about curriculum laws that ban accurate information about U.S. history and race; if you live in a blue state, you may believe it doesn’t affect you or your children.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Friends’ Co-Creators, Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    South Korea commemorates first anniversary of Itaewon crush

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Ligue 1 soccer match called off after Lyon team bus attacked

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Friends’ Co-Creators, Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    The Next Generation of Students Might Be Ignorant of U.S. Racial History

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    South Korea commemorates first anniversary of Itaewon crush

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Ligue 1 soccer match called off after Lyon team bus attacked

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy