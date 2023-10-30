‘Friends’ Co-Creators, Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Chandler Bing may have been hopeless and awkward and desperate for love, but Matthew Perry, by all accounts, was brilliant and kind and always the funniest person in the room. Those were the traits emphasized by friends, family, and colleagues across Hollywood in the wake of news that the actor had been found dead at the age of 54.

“This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,” read a joint statement from Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing,” they wrote. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

