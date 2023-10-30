Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    News

    Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Federal Election Case

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , ,
    Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Federal Election Case

    Scott Morgan/Reuters

    The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Washington, D.C. on Sunday night reinstated a gag order on the former president, restricting what he can publicly say about witnesses and prosecutors ahead of the March 2024 trial.

    U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan first imposed the narrow order on Trump on Oct. 16 after a legal slugfest between his team and federal prosecutors ended in her deciding that his rights under the First Amendment did not empower him “to launch a pretrial smear campaign” against his perceived enemies.

    After Trump’s lawyers scrambled to appeal the order, Chutkan temporarily froze it on Oct. 20 to allow them more time to develop arguments that it should be paused indefinitely as the appeals process plays out. Federal prosecutors fought for it to be restored, writing that Trump had already “capitalized” on the pause to send “an unmistakable and threatening message” to Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff and “a foreseeable witness.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EU-Australia free trade deal collapses, could take years to resurrect

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk wants users’ ‘entire financial life’ on X by the end of 2024

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    They gave up city life to buy an abandoned $10,000 house in Japan and renovate it. They say they’ll never take on a project like that again.

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EU-Australia free trade deal collapses, could take years to resurrect

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk wants users’ ‘entire financial life’ on X by the end of 2024

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Judge Reinstates Gag Order on Trump in Federal Election Case

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    They gave up city life to buy an abandoned $10,000 house in Japan and renovate it. They say they’ll never take on a project like that again.

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy