Gaza: 8,100 Palestinians dead, 1,800 missing

    NNA – The Gaza Strip has been under a 24-day Israeli aggression, which has claimed the lives of over 8,100 Palestinians.

    According to media reports, over 1,800 individuals are also missing and presumed dead. Israeli air raids have intensified, with concentrated attacks in the central and eastern areas of the Strip.

    Mosques in Nuseirat camp have been heavily targeted, as have northern areas surrounding the separation fence.

    The Israeli Occupation Forces continue to target residential neighborhoods and hospitals, putting civilians at risk and threatening to demolish vital infrastructure.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

