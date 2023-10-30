Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    News

    Could Mississippi Actually Elect a Democratic Governor?

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , ,
    Could Mississippi Actually Elect a Democratic Governor?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    How is a Democrat on track to potentially unseat an incumbent Republican governor in a deeply conservative state?

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has never been a popular governor. His first win in 2019 hinged on an eleventh-hour endorsement from then-President Donald Trump that barely bumped him across the 50 percent line needed to win against the state’s former attorney general Jim Hood (a conservative Democrat). Even after Trump’s Hail Mary validation, Reeves squeaked out a victory with just 51.9 percent of the vote.

    This time, with the 2023 election less than two weeks away, Trump noticeably hasn’t endorsed Reeves for re-election.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I’m an etiquette coach who sees Gen Zers make the same big mistakes. Here are the worst ones and how to fix them.

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 30, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    New York AG Considered Investigating Giuliani Over Ukraine

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I’m an etiquette coach who sees Gen Zers make the same big mistakes. Here are the worst ones and how to fix them.

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 30, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Could Mississippi Actually Elect a Democratic Governor?

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    New York AG Considered Investigating Giuliani Over Ukraine

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy