US House speaker plans vote this week on stand-alone Israel aid bill

NNA -nbsp;Newly installed U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday he expects floor action this week to advance a funding bill to support Israel exclusively, even though President Joe Biden is pushing for a $106 billion aid package for Israel and Ukraine combined.

quot;We#39;re going to move a stand-alone Israel funding bill this week in the House,quot; Johnson said in an interview on Fox News, adding that he believes the measure will draw bipartisan support and that Republicans will back a similar measure in the Senate.

Members of the US Housenbsp;Representatives, which Republicans control by a narrow majority, are scheduled to return from a recess on Wednesday.

quot;There are lots of things going on around the world that we have to address and we will,quot; Johnson said, without explicitly mentioning the Ukraine conflict. quot;But right now whatrsquo;s happening in Israel takes the immediate attention, and wersquo;ve got to separate that and get it through.rdquo;

Biden has called for Congress to approve $106 billion in supplemental appropriations, with the bulk of the money going to bolster Ukraine#39;s defenses against Russia, and the remainder split among Israel, the Indo-Pacific region and immigration enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.