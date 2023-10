NNA – The Finance and Budget Parliamentary Committeersquo;s session has kicked off under the chairmanship MP Ibrahim Kanaan, in the presence of Finance Minister, Youssef Khalil, Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, and Central Bankrsquo;s Deputy Governor, Bashir Yaqzan.nbsp;

The meeting aims to follow up on the tax amendments of the 2024 state budget draft.nbsp;

Lebanese Central Bankrsquo;s Acting Governor, Wassim Mansouri, has also joined the session.

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.