NNA – Cautious calm currently prevails along the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine, which extends from Naqoura to Ramia Gate, after witnessing a tensed morning as the occupation artillery bombed the Labouneh region, our reporter said on Monday.nbsp;

In the early morning hours, the vicinity of Al-Raheb in Aita al-Shaabrsquo;s outskirts was subjected to similar artillery shelling by the Israeli enemy, our reporter added.nbsp;

==========R.H.