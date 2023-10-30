Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Bou Habib to Australian counterpart: Israeli threats to attack, destroy Lebanon of no use

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday confirmed in a phone call with Australian Foreign Minister, Penelope Wong, that ldquo;Israeli threats to attack and destroy Lebanon are of no use.quot;

    quot;How does Israel benefit from the mass killing of Palestinian civilians? Doesn#39;t that increase their desire to react and defend themselves?quot; Bou Habib asked his Australian counterpart, stressing quot;the need for the Israeli war to stop.quot;

    quot;Irsquo;ve agreed with the Australian Foreign Minister on the necessity to support the diplomatic path en route to a two-state solution,rdquo; Bou Habib said.nbsp;

