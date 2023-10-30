Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Transportation Minister, Ambassador of Philippines discuss Civil Aviation Line Agreement

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Monday welcomed the Ambassador of Philippines to Lebanon, Raymond Balatbat, with whom he discussed the general conditions and the most recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

    The pair also discussed the procedures through which the Civil Aviation Line Agreement between Lebanon and the Philippines, signed back in 1968, could be activated.

    Hamieh stressed that ldquo;measures adopted by the Ministry in its affiliated facilities, whether at Beirut airport or port, come within the context of its preparedness to cooperate with all countries, including the friendly country of Philippines.rdquo;

    He pointed out that ldquo;this applies to normal, emergency, or exceptional circumstances that may arise in Lebanon and in the region.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The auto workers union scored another major victory, reaching a pay deal with Stellantis that will lead to 1,200 workers getting rehired

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Shani Louk: German missing since Hamas terror attacks dead

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Hamburg: Five workers killed in scaffolding collapse

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The auto workers union scored another major victory, reaching a pay deal with Stellantis that will lead to 1,200 workers getting rehired

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Shani Louk: German missing since Hamas terror attacks dead

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Hamburg: Five workers killed in scaffolding collapse

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Scholz visits Nigeria seeking to clinch energy partnership

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy