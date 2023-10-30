Transportation Minister, Ambassador of Philippines discuss Civil Aviation Line Agreement

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Monday welcomed the Ambassador of Philippines to Lebanon, Raymond Balatbat, with whom he discussed the general conditions and the most recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

The pair also discussed the procedures through which the Civil Aviation Line Agreement between Lebanon and the Philippines, signed back in 1968, could be activated.

Hamieh stressed that ldquo;measures adopted by the Ministry in its affiliated facilities, whether at Beirut airport or port, come within the context of its preparedness to cooperate with all countries, including the friendly country of Philippines.rdquo;

He pointed out that ldquo;this applies to normal, emergency, or exceptional circumstances that may arise in Lebanon and in the region.rdquo;

