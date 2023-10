NNA – Major General Abbas Ibrahim on Monday welcomed a Hamas movement delegation headed by Ali Baraka.

The delegation briefed Ibrahim on the most recent developments in Gaza in light of the intensified battles with the Israeli enemyrsquo;s army.nbsp;

Hamas also informed Ibrahim about its readiness to confront all attempts to invade the Gaza Strip by land.nbsp;

The delegation stressed that resistance against the Zionist enemy is a ldquo;decision and a choice.rdquo;

