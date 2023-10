NNA -nbsp;The Ukrainian army announced that it quot;successfully struckquot; a Russian air defense system in the Crimean Peninsula on Sunday night.

The Strategic Communications Center of the Ukrainian army on Telegram stated, quot;Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully struck a strategic site of the air defense system on the western coast of Crimea,quot; without providing further details.–agenciesnbsp;

