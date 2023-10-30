Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Israeli aggression targets two military sites in Daraa countryside

    Oct 30, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;The Israeli enemy has launched an aerial act of aggression targeting two military sites in Daraa Countryside and causing material damage.

    ldquo;At around 1:35 a.m. on Monday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting two positions of our armed forces in Daraa countryside,rdquo; a military source said in a statement to SANA.

    The source added that the aggression led to ldquo;some material damages.rdquo;–SANAnbsp;

