Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Tourism Minister briefs Mikati on Gulf tour

    Oct 30, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday welcomed at the Grand Serail, Caretaker Tourism Minister, Walid Nassar, who briefed him on his recent his Gulf tour to Qatar and the UAE, as well as on his participation in the ldquo;Future Investment Initiativerdquo; which held in the KSA.nbsp;

    ldquo;We are facing an unprecedented crisis regarding the unfolding events in Gaza,rdquo; Nassar said on emerging, noting that the Cabinet will meet later this week to discuss an array of issues, most importantly the Saudi decisions concerning Lebanon#39;s participation in developmental projects in the KSA.nbsp;

    quot;Lebanon is expected to play an important role in these projects in the future,quot; affirmed Nassar, stressing that ldquo;despite the ongoing developments, all ministers should take action and seek out opportunities and sustainable initiatives for Lebanon, especially in Arab countries.quot;

    ============R.H.

