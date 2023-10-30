Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Kremlin: Dagestan airport violence result of ‘outside influence’

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;The Kremlin said on Monday that the storming of an airport in the capital of the southern Russian region of Dagestan by an anti-Israeli mob on Sunday was the result of ldquo;outside influencerdquo;.

    In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: ldquo;It is well known and obvious that yesterday#39;s events around Makhachkala airport are largely the result of outside interference, including information influence.rdquo;

    Peskov said that ldquo;ill-wishersrdquo; had used widely seen images of suffering in Gaza to stir people up in the predominantly Muslim region in the north Caucasus. He did not specify who the Kremlin believed had engineered the violence, or why.

    Russia#39;s interior ministry said on Monday that 60 people had been arrested after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters stormed the airport in Makhachkala on Sunday, shortly after a plane from Israel arrived.–Reutersnbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Drone video shows a column of Russian tanks doing a swift U-turn to flee after coming under Ukrainian fire

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Bill Gates’ former assistant is the world’s 5th-richest person – and he’s close to overtaking the Microsoft cofounder

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Buccaneers’ Badly Wants to Be ‘Bridgerton’—But Not Badly Enough

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Drone video shows a column of Russian tanks doing a swift U-turn to flee after coming under Ukrainian fire

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Bill Gates’ former assistant is the world’s 5th-richest person – and he’s close to overtaking the Microsoft cofounder

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Buccaneers’ Badly Wants to Be ‘Bridgerton’—But Not Badly Enough

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Festival Attendee Shani Louk Who Was Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Is Dead, Israel Says

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy