Festival Attendee Shani Louk Who Was Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Is Dead, Israel Says

Israel Foreign Ministry X

A young German-Israeli woman seen apparently unconscious in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.

The family of Shani Louk had made public statements earlier in the day saying they had been informed of her killing. They had held out hope that she may be still alive despite disturbing video footage showing her in the captivity of armed militants in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre at the festival in southern Israel.

“We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X. “Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors,” it added. “Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”

