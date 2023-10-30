Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    News

    Festival Attendee Shani Louk Who Was Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Is Dead, Israel Says

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Festival Attendee Shani Louk Who Was Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Is Dead, Israel Says

    Israel Foreign Ministry X

    A young German-Israeli woman seen apparently unconscious in the back of a pickup truck after being abducted from a music festival by Hamas gunmen is dead, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday.

    The family of Shani Louk had made public statements earlier in the day saying they had been informed of her killing. They had held out hope that she may be still alive despite disturbing video footage showing her in the captivity of armed militants in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre at the festival in southern Israel.

    “We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Luk was confirmed,” the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X. “Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors,” it added. “Our hearts are broken. May her memory be a blessing.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Drone video shows a column of Russian tanks doing a swift U-turn to flee after coming under Ukrainian fire

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Bill Gates’ former assistant is the world’s 5th-richest person – and he’s close to overtaking the Microsoft cofounder

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Buccaneers’ Badly Wants to Be ‘Bridgerton’—But Not Badly Enough

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Drone video shows a column of Russian tanks doing a swift U-turn to flee after coming under Ukrainian fire

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Bill Gates’ former assistant is the world’s 5th-richest person – and he’s close to overtaking the Microsoft cofounder

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    ‘The Buccaneers’ Badly Wants to Be ‘Bridgerton’—But Not Badly Enough

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Festival Attendee Shani Louk Who Was Abducted and Paraded by Hamas Is Dead, Israel Says

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy