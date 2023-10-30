Drone video shows a column of Russian tanks doing a swift U-turn to flee after coming under Ukrainian fire

Video filmed by the 31st Mechanized Brigade in Ukraine shows Russian soldiers escaping the front lines in Andriivka.

Russia has been carrying out a major offensive to capture the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine.Ukraine posted a video on Sunday that shows a Russian armored column driving toward the city.But it came under Ukrainian fire, `and then appeared to try to U-turn, the video shows.

A drone video shows an entire fleet of Russian tanks driving toward Ukrainian positions in the eastern city of Avdiivka, only to do a U-turn after coming under fire.

The 40-second-long footage was published by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday alongside the caption: “The fate of Russian tanks in Ukraine.”

It was taken by the 31st Mechanized Brigade, which is defending Avdiivka from Russian attempts to retake the city, the ministry said.

The video appears to show at least nine Russian tanks moving in a single line through an open minefield. The Kyiv Post said that the first vehicle in the column was a mine-clearing tank.

As the tanks move closer to a dense strip of trees, they appear to come under fire.

The top half of the column then attempts to turn around and retreat from the Ukrainians, but several of the vehicles are hit. Meanwhile, the second half of the column appears to be abandoned by Russian soldiers, who are seen running in the opposite direction to seek cover.

Around half of the tanks appear to be obliterated or disabled and are smoking at the end of the attack.

Insider was unable to independently verify the footage.

A report of the attempted attack, published by the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said: “Thanks to coordinated actions, we have managed to smash the occupiers’ convoy, trying to break through our defenses near the village of Krasnohorivka,” according to a translation by The Kyiv Post.

Russia is trying to retake Avdiivka by flanking it from the south and north. But Ukrainian mines, artillery, and drones caused the Russians to suffer serious losses.

The losses are likely to be some of the highest of the year, the UK Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update on Saturday.

Russia has probably committed elements of up to eight brigades to the fighting, which is “heavy but inconclusive,” the UK department said.

