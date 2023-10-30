Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Mawlawi, UNDP’s Hauenstein hold meeting with governors over disaster crisis management

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Monday held a meeting at the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, during which he follow up on the countryrsquo;s disaster and crisis management.nbsp;

    The meeting was attended by United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative, Melanie Hauenstein, senior Lebanese officials, as well as governors, who delivered separate presentations explaining the needs and readiness of their governorates.nbsp;

    During the meeting, Minister Mawlawi stressed quot;the pivotal role played by each governor within his region to meet his governoratersquo;s needs and implement plans drawn up by the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.quot;

    For her part,nbsp; Hauenstein expressed ldquo;the readiness of the United Nations Development Program to coordinate with the rest of the United Nations agencies working in Lebanon to meet the needs of all governorates.rdquo;

