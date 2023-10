NNA – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 8,306, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.nbsp;

The ministry stated in a brief statement: quot;The number of martyrs in the aggression has risen to 8,306, including 3,457 children.quot;

Israel continues its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, and it has expanded the scope of its ground operations within the territory.rdquo;mdash;agenciesnbsp;

=========R.H.