NNA – Russia said it shot down eight Ukrainian missiles fired on Monday at the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

quot;On October 30, at around 13:00 (1000 GMT), an attempted attack by the Kyiv regime with eight #39;Storm Shadow#39; cruise missiles at targets on the Crimean peninsula was stopped … All missiles were shot down,quot; the defence ministry said in a statement.–AFP

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.H.