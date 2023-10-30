Wednesday, November 1, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Minister of Information Ziad Makaryrsquo;s meetings:

9:30nbsp;amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting with Qatari Ambassadornbsp;Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.nbsp;

10:30nbsp;amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Meeting with a delegation from Amnesty International

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting withnbsp;media institutions, at Makaryrsquo;s invitation at the Ministry of Information to discuss the emergency plan designed to deal with the ongoing crisis and developments.nbsp;

Meetings of Parliamentary Committees

9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting of the Media and Communications Committee headed by MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi to discuss the new media law proposal and the latest developments in the communications sector, at the Dialogue Hall – 4th floor – House of Parliament.nbsp;

10:30 amnbsp; nbsp; Meeting by the Finance and Budget Committee headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan to follow up on the 2024 state budget draft law as per Decree No. 12211.nbsp;

4:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; The College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of History and Archeology at the American University of Beirut hold an activity titled ldquo;Lebanon in its Second Century: A Future Visionrdquo;, in Hall 1B – College Hall Building, at AUB.nbsp;

