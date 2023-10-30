GS’s Baissari broaches general situation with delegation of ambassadors of Nordic countries

NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Monday received in his office, a delegation of ambassadors of the Nordic countries in Lebanon, namely the Ambassador of Denmark Kristoffer Vivike, Ambassador of Sweden Ann Dismorr, Ambassador of Finland Anne Meskanen, and Ambassador of Norway Martin Ytteivik.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and ways of coordination between their respective embassies and the General Directorate of General Security.

nbsp;

============== L.Y