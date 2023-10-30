Makary receives ambassadors from 8 Latin American countries inquiring about the government’s preparations to protect their communities

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, received, at his ministry office on Monday, a number of ambassadors of Latin American countries, namely ambassadors of: Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Chile, Uruguay and Colombia, in the presence of the Director General of the Ministry of Information, Dr. Hassan Falha.

The ambassadors inquired about the preparations and measures taken by the Lebanese government to protect their respective communities present on Lebanese territory in the event that the battlefield expands and Lebanon enters the war.

Minister Makary said: ldquo;The meeting with the ambassadors touched on the conditions of 50,000 citizens with nationalities from Latin American countries living in Lebanon, and these ambassadors are concerned with the safety of their communities and the situation in Lebanon, just as we are.rdquo;

He added: ldquo;We explained to them the emergency plan that the government studies on a daily basis, and the Ministry of Information prepares daily bulletins about what is happening in the country, especially in the south, and the displacement movements of citizens.rdquo;

The Minister stressed that quot;the ambassadors have the right to review this plan because they are responsible for their citizens in Lebanon in the event that things go towards war, and this is one of our duties as a Lebanese government towards the communities of those countries.quot;

Makary explained to the ambassadors, quot;The Lebanese do not want war,quot; reiterating what Premier Najib Mikati said about the decision on peace and war. ldquo;The decision on peace is with the government, while the decision on war is with Israel.quot;

Makarynbsp;concluded: ldquo;Coordination with the ambassadors will continue on a daily and weekly basis.rdquo;

