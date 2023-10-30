Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches general situation in Lebanon and region with Russian ambassador, meets “Renewal” bloc delegation, former minister Boueiz

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, with whom he discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

    Speaker Berri later met with a delegation from the ldquo;Renewalrdquo; bloc, which included MPs Fouad Makhzoumi, Major General Ashraf Rifi and Adib Abdel Masih.

    Discussions reportedly touched on political and field developments as well as legislative affairs.

    Berri also received former Minister Fares Boueiz, and they discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region as a result of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with the occupied Palestine.

    nbsp;

    ================= L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    What is Social Security? Definition, benefits, and how it works

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    The Most Awesome, Crypt-Rocking, Scariest Ghost Stories for Halloween: Bram Stoker, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and More

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Family Share Heartbreak After Beloved Pediatrician Stabbed to Death in Texas

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    What is Social Security? Definition, benefits, and how it works

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    The Most Awesome, Crypt-Rocking, Scariest Ghost Stories for Halloween: Bram Stoker, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and More

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Family Share Heartbreak After Beloved Pediatrician Stabbed to Death in Texas

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Hamburg: Several workers killed in scaffolding collapse

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy