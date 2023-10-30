Berri broaches general situation in Lebanon and region with Russian ambassador, meets “Renewal” bloc delegation, former minister Boueiz

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, with whom he discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Speaker Berri later met with a delegation from the ldquo;Renewalrdquo; bloc, which included MPs Fouad Makhzoumi, Major General Ashraf Rifi and Adib Abdel Masih.

Discussions reportedly touched on political and field developments as well as legislative affairs.

Berri also received former Minister Fares Boueiz, and they discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region as a result of the escalating Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border villages with the occupied Palestine.

nbsp;

================= L.Y