    Family Share Heartbreak After Beloved Pediatrician Stabbed to Death in Texas

    The family of a pediatrician stabbed to death in Texas Saturday have spoken out about their heartbreak at the shocking and sudden loss of their loved one.

    Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, died from multiple stab wounds after she was attacked as she sat at a picnic table at her apartment complex in Conroe. Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, has been charged with her murder.

    A witness told KHOU that she heard Khan screaming at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and later saw EMTs battling in vain to save her life. The witness added that Khan was talking on the phone and that her dog was nearby when a male assailant “came out of nowhere” and attacked her.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

