NNA – Tyre – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy artillery shelling has been ongoing on the outskirts of the western sector towns, adding that shells hit the vicinity of houses and the army post in Ras Naqoura, as well as the vicinity of the UNIFIL headquarters.

The Israeli enemy artillery also targeted the Blat Heights in the outskirts of the town of Marwahin.

