Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    News

    Female Hostage Freed During Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza, IDF Says

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Female Hostage Freed During Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza, IDF Says

    IDF

    An Israeli woman who was among the hundreds kidnapped by Hamas during its surprise Oct. 7 raid was freed by Israeli ground forces on Monday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

    Ori Megidish, an IDF soldier herself, was held hostage in Gaza for more than three weeks. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Israeli officials said she was found to be in good health after undergoing a medical examination.

    The Times of Israel reported that Megidish, a private, was captured in Hamas’ raid of Israel’s Nahal Oz base. She’d served as an “observation soldier,” the paper reported.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Israeli hostage families call for ceasefire amid mounting anger

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    ‘Real Housewives’ Star Ramona Singer Allegedly Said Black People Would ‘Ruin Our Show’

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Afghanistan:Taliban increase crackdown on girls’ education

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Israeli hostage families call for ceasefire amid mounting anger

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    ‘Real Housewives’ Star Ramona Singer Allegedly Said Black People Would ‘Ruin Our Show’

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Female Hostage Freed During Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza, IDF Says

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Afghanistan:Taliban increase crackdown on girls’ education

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy