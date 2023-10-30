Female Hostage Freed During Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza, IDF Says

IDF

An Israeli woman who was among the hundreds kidnapped by Hamas during its surprise Oct. 7 raid was freed by Israeli ground forces on Monday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

Ori Megidish, an IDF soldier herself, was held hostage in Gaza for more than three weeks. In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Israeli officials said she was found to be in good health after undergoing a medical examination.

The Times of Israel reported that Megidish, a private, was captured in Hamas’ raid of Israel’s Nahal Oz base. She’d served as an “observation soldier,” the paper reported.

Read more at The Daily Beast.