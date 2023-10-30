Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    'Real Housewives' Star Ramona Singer Allegedly Said Black People Would 'Ruin Our Show'

    Bravo’s highly anticipated annual convention, BravoCon, is only five days away, but a bombshell report about the Real Housewives franchise—which includes multiple allegations of racism against Ramona Singer—could cast a shadow over the event.

    In a Vanity Fair exposé published on Monday, former RHONY cast member Eboni K. Williams and several other sources spoke about their experiences working with O.G. cast member Singer, including her alleged use of the N-word.

    Singer, who became famous for her unfiltered antics on the show, was the subject of a racism complaint filed by Williams after the 13th and final season of the original franchise. In 2021, TMZ reported that Singer was under investigation for a “racially motivated” comment but was eventually cleared by the network. However, these new allegations about Singer’s behavior reveal a repeated pattern of racially offensive comments.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

