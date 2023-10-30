Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    Federal Prosecutor Confronts Sam Bankman-Fried With Own Words

    After spending weeks listening to testimony that painted him as a criminal mastermind, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is finally getting the chance to tell his side of the story.

    On Monday, his defense counsel rested after two days of direct examination and federal prosecutors began trying to corner him under cross-examination..

    Bankman-Fried is facing off against Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, a 37-year-old Yale Law School graduate who paces her questions in a languid manner that could wrongly be interpreted as friendliness.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

