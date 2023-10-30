Lauren Boebert upends her campaign strategy after the Beetlejuice scandal, apologizing to constituents and reaching out to local newspapers she’d previously criticized

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is shifting her campaign strategy as she faces another tough challenge in 2024.

The GOP congresswoman has been making amends with constituents and local newspapers, per the AP.

The change of heart comes after her close 2022 race and a Beetlejuice scandal that made national news.

Rep. Lauren Boebert‘s political brand has been rooted in a no-holds-barred form of conservatism, animated by the party’s increasing shift to the right and a firm embrace of former President Donald Trump.

But Boebert has seemingly read the political tea leaves in her Colorado district, having apologized to constituents over her Beetlejuice scandal which made national headlines while also seeking to make amends with newspapers that she had previously criticized, according to The Associated Press.

“Her misstep in 2022 was not being as focused on (the district), so she’s making adjustments to not make that mistake again,” Colorado Republican Party chairman Dave Williams told the news agency.

Boebert’s 3rd Congressional district leans Republican, so many were taken aback by her close race last year, as she won reelection over Democrat Adam Frisch by 546 votes out of roughly 327,000 ballots cast.

Frisch is running for the seat again next year, and has so far significantly outraised the two-term Republican lawmaker.

“Democrats certainly smell blood in the water,” Boebert told the AP before a Lincoln Day Dinner in southwest Colorado.

Boebert added that while she had always focused on issues in her congressional races, her campaign team would work to enhance its messaging on how her legislative work in Washington had benefited constituents in the 3rd district.

“There was a need to kind of beef up on staff after, you know, the last cycle and, you know, kind of wanted to have a different approach,” Boebert campaign manager Drew Sexton told the news agency.

In September, Boebert found herself facing intense criticism after she was kicked out of a Denver theater for vaping during a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical.

Another video of the congresswoman appeared to show her being fondled by her date.

Frisch, her 2022 challenger, told MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend that the Denver incident was “another notch in the belt of embarrassment.”

As Boebert spoke at the Lincoln Day Dinner in Archuleta County, she was contrite as she spoke of the negative attention connected to the Denver incident.

“I owe each and every one of you here a deep, heartfelt apology,” she told attendees, per the AP.

Next year, Boebert will also face several Republican primary challenges as she seeks a third term in office. Notably, one of the contenders, Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, has been endorsed by former two-term GOP Gov. Bill Owens.

