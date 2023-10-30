Thousands of Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From Colorado Locker Room During UCLA Game: ‘That joint messed up’

Officials have reported that University of Colorado football players had their jewelry stolen from the locker room during the Buffaloes’ game against UCLA.

In the aftermath of Colorado’s 28-16 loss at the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, several players discovered that their personal jewelry, which they had left in the locker room, had gone missing. Pasadena police spokesperson Lisa Derderian confirmed an investigation is underway.

UCLA, in a statement, acknowledged that its athletic department had reported the disappearance of items from the Colorado locker room to the Pasadena Police Department following the UCLA-Colorado football game.

The Rose Bowl, the renowned off-campus venue where UCLA has hosted its home football games since 1982, is also assisting Pasadena police in their efforts to address the situation.

A representative from the University of Colorado indicated that the school would release a statement on this issue later in the day.

