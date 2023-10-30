Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    News

    FDA Warns to Stop Using 26 Eye Drop Products

    By

    Oct 30, 2023 , ,
    FDA Warns to Stop Using 26 Eye Drop Products

    NEW YORK (FDA / News Release) – FDA is warning consumers not to purchase and to immediately stop using 26 over-the-counter eye drop products due to the potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness. Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately. These products are marketed under the following brands:

    CVS Health
    Leader (Cardinal Health)
    Rugby (Cardinal Health)
    Rite Aid
    Target Up&Up
    Velocity Pharma

    These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potential heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.

    FDA recommended the manufacturer of these products recall all lots on October 25, 2023, after agency investigators found insanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility and positive bacterial test results from environmental sampling of critical drug production areas in the facility. FDA also recommends consumers properly discard these products.

    CVS, Rite Aid and Target are removing the products from their store shelves and websites. Products branded as Leader, Rugby and Velocity may still be available to purchase in stores and online and should not be purchased.

    FDA has not received any adverse event reports of eye infection associated with these products at this time.

    Retailer/ Label

    Product
    Product Information

    CVS Health
    Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

    Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

    Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (single pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

    Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

    Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
    Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

    Lubricating Gel drops 10 ml
    Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

    Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (single pack)
    Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

    Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
    Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

    Mild Moderate Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
    Polyethylene Glycol 400 Eye Drop ‘0.25% w/v

    Rugby (Cardinal Health)
    Lubricating Tears Eye Drops 15 ml
    Hypromellose 2910-0.3% w/v & Dextran 70- 0.1% Eye Drops

    Polyvinyl Alcohol 1.4% Lubricating Eye Drops 15 ml
    Polyvinyl Alcohol Eye Drops 1.4% w/v

    Leader (Cardinal Health)
    Dry Eye Relief 10 ml
    Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

    Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (single pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

    Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

    Dry Eye Relief 15 ml
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

    Eye Irritation Relief 15 ml
    Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

    Rite Aid
    Lubricant Eye Drops 15 ml (twin pack)
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

    Lubricant Eye Drops 10 ml (twin pack)
    Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

    Gentle Lubricant Gel Eye Drops 15 ml
    Hypromellose 0.3%, Glycerin 0.2%, Dextran 70 0.1% Eye Drops

    Lubricant Gel Drops 15 ml
    Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 1% w/v

    Lubricating Gel Drops 10 ml
    Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

    Multi-Action Relief Drops 15 ml
    Polyvinyl Alcohol 0.5% w/v & Povidone 0.6% w/v & Tetrahydrozoline Hydrochloride 0.05% Eye Drops

    Target
    Up&Up Dry Eye Relief Lubricant Eye Drops 30 ml
    Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

    Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 15 ml (single pack)
    Polyethylene Glycol 400 0.4% & Propylene Glycol 0.3% Eye Drops

    Up&Up Extreme Relief Dry Eye 30 ml (twin pack)
     Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Eye Drops 0.5% w/v

    Velocity Pharma LLC
    Lubricant Eye Drop 10 ml (triple pack)
    Propylene Glycol Eye Drops 0.6% w/v

    The post FDA Warns to Stop Using 26 Eye Drop Products appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Thousands of Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From Colorado Locker Room During UCLA Game: ‘That joint messed up’

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert upends her campaign strategy after the Beetlejuice scandal, apologizing to constituents and reaching out to local newspapers she’d previously criticized

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Lawyer for Former George Santos Treasurer Says He Was Also Duped

    Oct 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    FDA Warns to Stop Using 26 Eye Drop Products

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Thousands of Dollars Worth of Jewelry Stolen From Colorado Locker Room During UCLA Game: ‘That joint messed up’

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Lauren Boebert upends her campaign strategy after the Beetlejuice scandal, apologizing to constituents and reaching out to local newspapers she’d previously criticized

    Oct 30, 2023
    News

    Lawyer for Former George Santos Treasurer Says He Was Also Duped

    Oct 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy