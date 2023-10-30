Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    ‘Bridgerton’ Star Says Netflix Did Nothing When She Had Two Psychotic Breaks

    Oct 30, 2023 , , , ,
    Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

    Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has spoken out against Netflix and Shondaland, the Shonda Rhimes-helmed production company behind the show, for failing to support her after she suffered two “psychotic breaks.”

    Barker—who played Marina, a woman rejected by Regency-era London society because of a scandalous pregnancy—spoke about her experience during an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast over the weekend. The actress shared that her first psychotic break happened after Season 1 of Bridgerton wrapped in 2019, and the second happened in 2022. She said she received “no support” from Netflix during that time.

    “Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask if I’m OK or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support,” Barker, 26, said. “Nobody.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

