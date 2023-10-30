‘Bridgerton’ Star Says Netflix Did Nothing When She Had Two Psychotic Breaks

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has spoken out against Netflix and Shondaland, the Shonda Rhimes-helmed production company behind the show, for failing to support her after she suffered two “psychotic breaks.”

Barker—who played Marina, a woman rejected by Regency-era London society because of a scandalous pregnancy—spoke about her experience during an interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast over the weekend. The actress shared that her first psychotic break happened after Season 1 of Bridgerton wrapped in 2019, and the second happened in 2022. She said she received “no support” from Netflix during that time.

“Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask if I’m OK or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support,” Barker, 26, said. “Nobody.”

