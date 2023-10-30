Antisemitic Creep Warned Nevada Senator He’d ‘Finish What Hitler Started,’ Feds Say

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/US Disctrict Court District of Nevada

A Las Vegas man faces federal charges over a series of violent, antisemitic threats he made to an unnamed U.S. senator in Nevada, allegedly calling her “subhuman” and vowing to “finish what Hitler started.”

“You done picked your side bitch and you done chose evil,” John Anthony Miller, 43, said in an Oct. 17 voicemail, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint first reported by The Daily Beast. “I don’t give a fuck if you were born into it or not, bitch, you are fucking evil, bitch and we’re gonna exterminate you, fuck.”

The legislator is not named in the complaint, but Jacky Rosen, a Democrat, is the state’s only Jewish senator. (Nevada’s other senator, Catherine Cortez Masto—also a Democrat—is Roman Catholic.) Rosen has shown support for Israel in the weeks since armed Hamas gunmen launched a surprise cross-border attack from Gaza, killing more than 1,000 Israelis. Since then, thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes.

