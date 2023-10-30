Former NHL Star Adam Johnson, 29, Dead After ‘Freak Accident’ During Hockey Game

Adam Johnson, an American hockey player who had a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL in 2019 and 2020, has died at the age of 29. The incident occurred during a game in England when his neck was cut by a skate blade, as confirmed by his team.

At the time of the incident, Johnson was on the ice representing the Nottingham Panthers in a Challenge Cup match against the Sheffield Steelers. The apparent accident took place in the second period of the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

WARNING: Graphic Footage

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the organization said in a statement Sunday. “The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time. Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.”

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the life of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon,” the Penguins wrote in a statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family.”

Hailing from Minnesota, Johnson’s professional journey included those 13 games played across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL. He later spent the 2020-21 season in Sweden, playing for the Malmo Redhawks, where he contributed with one goal and three assists during his time with the Penguins.

