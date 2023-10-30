Matthew Perry Wanted to Be Known for More Than ‘Friends’

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Matthew Perry knew better than anyone that Friends would almost certainly define his legacy, but that didn’t stop him from dreaming bigger.

“When I die, I know people will talk about Friends, Friends, Friends,” Perry wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which debuted last year. “…But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people. I know it won’t happen, but it would be nice.”

Perry was at least partially right. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday at the age of 54, and since then, many of the tributes and appreciations written in his honor have focused on his unforgettable work on Friends. At the same time, his mission to help others has also made headlines—both his openness about his own struggles and the empathy he extended to friends in need.

Read more at The Daily Beast.