Colorado Man Armed to the Teeth Found Dead at Amusement Park

A Colorado man was found dead at a popular amusement park before it opened Saturday, draped in tactical gear and armed with bombs, a rifle, and a pistol, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office revealed Monday.

Few details about the man, who was identified only as a 22-year-old from nearby Carbondale, and his motive for carrying the weapons into Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park were revealed by authorities on Monday.

In a statement to the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, the park’s spokesperson, Tassi Herrick, said that the local coroner determined the man had killed himself.

