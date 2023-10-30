Mon. Oct 30th, 2023

    If You’re Not Using This Beard Tool, You Don’t Deserve a Beard

    If You’re Not Using This Beard Tool, You Don’t Deserve a Beard

    Have you seen those horrifying images of people who’ve come down with “beard rash” after kissing a bearded beau? Shame on the men (or any beard-owner!) behind those beards! Now that beards are ubiquitous, I believe that men have a responsibility to keep their beards clean. There’s no excuse for a sloppy beard.

    Videos of beard rash occasionally go viral on TikTok, like this educational clip featuring Dr. Muneeb Shah, aka the @dermdoctor. In the video, Dr. Shaw explains that beard rash is very real, and it can be caused by staph bacteria hiding inside unclean beards. If facial hair or stubble causes small cuts through which bacteria can enter, the object of your affection can come down with an unsightly skin rash called impetigo on their chin (or anywhere else you kiss them). Gross.

