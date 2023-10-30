Federal Judge Grants Texas’ Motion to Stop the Biden Administration From Removing Razor Wire at the US-Mexico Border

On Monday, a federal judge issued an order instructing Border Patrol agents not to obstruct or interfere with the razor wire installation in Texas at a frequently used crossing point for migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. This ruling specifies that the razor wire may only be cut in cases of medical emergencies to provide essential aid.

U.S. District Judge Alia Moses, in her temporary order, granted federal agents the authority to cut the wire when it is necessary to administer “emergency medical aid” to migrants, some of whom sustain injuries from the wire while crossing the Rio Grande in their attempts to enter Texas. However, Judge Moses emphasized that the barriers should otherwise remain untouched as the legal proceedings concerning the barrier continue.

Federal judge orders Biden Admin to stop cutting razor wire along Texas-Mexico border.

Another win for Texas & our historic border mission.

Biden created this crisis & has tried to block us at every turn.

Attorney General Paxton & I are pushing back.https://t.co/b0xhFaSCqJ

— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 30, 2023

The state had previously filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, asserting that the removal of razor wire in Eagle Pass, where thousands of migrants crossed in late September, had outstripped federal processing capabilities and humanitarian support.

