Nashville Police Identify 2 Men Who Shot and Killed Each Other During Argument Over Car Repair Work

NASHVILLE (MNPD) – The two men who fatally shot each other Friday afternoon outside apartments in Cheatham Place housing are identified as Lorenzo N. Perry, 55, and Patrick D. Clark, 45.

The investigation to this point shows that the two men engaged in an argument and then a brief physical fight before they both pulled revolvers and fired on each other. Both men were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The dispute between the two is believed to have centered around payment for auto repair work Clark did for Perry.

