Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

    ‘Friends’ Cast React to Matthew Perry’s Death in Joint Statement

    Oct 31, 2023
    ‘Friends’ Cast React to Matthew Perry’s Death in Joint Statement

    Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

    The core cast of Friends—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer—have broken their silence two days after the death of their co-star Matthew Perry in an apparent drowning at his California home.

    The five surviving cast members provided a joint statement on the “unfathomable loss” to People on Monday.

    “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement read. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

