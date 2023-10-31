Jake Tapper’s ‘Tantrum’ Catches the Eye of CNN’s New Boss

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Newly crowned CNN boss Mark Thompson is weighing up several priorities as he looks to get the failing network back on track and it looks like Jake Tapper wants to be one of them.

Tapper “threw a tantrum” about not initially being sent to Israel to cover the conflict, according to two people familiar with the situation, going all the way up to Virginia Moseley, executive vice president of editorial, to make his displeasure known—something that did not go unnoticed by Thompson.

